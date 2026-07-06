Suspended suspension: FIFA allows Team USA’s Folarin Balogun's back on the pitch

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with reporter Steve Futterman about the stunning decision by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee to suspend Team USA’s Folarin Balogun’s one-game red card ban in exchange for a probationary period of one year.

Balogun received the controversial red card last week in the team’s win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The suspended suspension means the striker can play in Monday night’s win-or-go-home match in Seattle versus Belgium.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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