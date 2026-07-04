Fresh Air Weekend: 'Chris & Martina' team up against cancer; Inside the culture wars

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

They were world-class tennis rivals. Now friends, they've teamed up against cancer: They were the women's tennis champions of their generation. Now, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova open up about friendship, cancer and retirement in the documentary Chris & Martina: The Final Set.

Alice and Steve is as entertaining as it is exasperating: This six-part British comedy on Hulu centers on two 50-something best friends who turn on each other after he gets involved with her 26-year-old daughter. While the premise is juicy, it's also a tad yucky.

The Perfect Moment makes the case that culture wars have "completely eaten America": Author Isaac Butler explains how the religious right embraced culture wars, starting in the 1970s with school book bans, and continuing now with the Trump administration's efforts to defund the National Endowment for the Arts.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2026 NPR