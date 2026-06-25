The Viking chant that became Norway's World Cup rallying cry

Picture this: A group of Norwegian soccer fans, adorned in Viking helmets, sit side by side on a moving escalator in Boston's South Station. They rock back and forth, pulling imaginary oars as they chant in unison.

That was the scene captured by member station reporter GBH's Jeremy Siegel, whose video went viral and sparked the trend quickly dubbed the "Viking Row."

"I was standing near the top of one of the station's escalators when I suddenly heard a chorus of deep voices shouting, 'Row! Row! Row!'" he recalls. "As the voices got closer, I realized they were coming up the escalator in true Viking style. My first thought was, 'Well, that's something I've never seen before and never will again.' But I was wrong because my video ended up kicking off a viral trend."

Norway fans are doing a “Viking Row” up the escalator at Boston’s South Station before heading to the World Cup



Adding this to the list of things I’ve never seen before and probably never will again pic.twitter.com/j8NvltOvfk — Jeremy Siegel (@jersiegel) June 16, 2026

Along with Scotland's adoring supporters — known as the Tartan Army and equipped with bellowing bagpipes — the Norwegians had descended on the city in droves, soaking up the atmosphere. "Bostonians, you're nice, you're cool," said Norwegian fan Gorm Finne Engelson before making an apt observation: "You have a lot of beer."

That beer didn't last long. Several bar owners later noted that between the Scots and the Norwegians, they had run dry. Potentially a catalyst for the rowing scene that unfolded on the ascending escalator.

For Norway, this World Cup marks a return to the world stage after 28 years of failing to qualify. The squad cruised to a 4-1 victory over Iraq in its opening game in Boston - boosted by thousands of Norwegian supporters dressed in red and rowing in unison inside the stadium.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images / Getty Images Norway fans wearing Viking hats and adorned with face paint arrive before the World Cup match on Monday.

The Viking row and chant became the nation's World Cup rallying cry — inspiring Norway's faithful — and it quickly started making waves back home.

The speaker of Norway's parliament, Masud Gharahkhani, reached out to the organizers of the row to discuss the meaning behind it.

Gharahkhani said the message was clear: "We are doing it for peace. We are doing it for love and to show our support for the football team, which we are really proud of."

Somehow, a ritual inspired by warriors heading into battle had become a symbol of unity, joy and peace.

So Gharahkhani had an idea. He led a special session in Norway's parliament. After striking his gavel to call members of Parliament to attention, they all grabbed their imaginary oars and broke into the rowing chant.

Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of Norway's parliament do the "Viking row" cheer in Oslo on June 18.

For Gharahkhani, it was an appropriate tribute to mark the moment.

"After 28 years, we are finally in the World Cup and the team is really delivering," he said. "We are a country of just 5.6 million people. This is a huge thing for the nation."

Parliamentary leader Tonje Brenna was among those who participated in the row. "It was a homage to the Norwegian national team, to their effort, and to emphasize that all of Norway proudly and wholeheartedly supports the team," she reflected.

Beyond Parliament, the Norwegian team and the Viking row have enthused Norwegians of all generations, including Veslemoy Aga.

"Watching Norway in the World Cup with three football-mad sons has been absolutely magical," she said. "Norway is gripped by the tournament. We're dreaming of the World Cup."

Norway's games don't kick off until around midnight in Norway, so Aga and her husband, Vegar Waage, were faced with a dilemma: whether to allow their three boys, ages 9, 6 and 3, to stay up late.

/ Veslemoy Aga / Veslemoy Aga Veslemoy Aga and Vegar Waage with their three children, 9-year old Ole, 6-year-old Magnus and 3-year-old Fridtjof.

"My husband and I realized this was an opportunity to create memories that would last a lifetime," she said. "We put the children to bed early and woke them up 15 minutes before kickoff. Before waking them up, we decorated the TV room as a surprise. It now looks like a Norwegian-themed pub, with flags and scarves on the walls."

And despite the unearthly hour, she said, "the boys rowed and danced when Norway scored."

When she asked her eldest son, Ole, whether the late night was worth it, he replied: "It might be 28 years until the next time. Of course we need to watch the games."

Back in the United States, after their victorious trip to Boston, Norway's fans carried their chant to New York City. Footage emerged of hundreds of Norwegian fans chanting and rowing in the center of Times Square, somewhat overpowering a communal yoga class.

When Norway beat Senegal earlier this week, the team performed the Viking row on the field, equipped with a drum, after the final whistle.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images / Getty Images Norwegian soccer player Martin Ødegaard and teammates celebrate with fans by doing the "Viking row" after the 3-2 win against Senegal on Monday.

Norway is already assured a spot in the knockout stage of the World Cup. Led by two of the world's most talented players – Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard - hopes are cautiously rising that the team could mount a surprise challenge later in the competition.

"Of course, we hope Norway goes far in the tournament," Veslemoy Aga said. "But it also feels like we've already won. I hope it's the unbridled joy that strikes people when they see the Norwegian supporters."

Copyright 2026 NPR