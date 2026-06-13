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U.S. forces kill alleged Tren de Aragua leader with Venezuela cooperation

NPR | By Deepa Shivaram,
Elissa Nadworny
Published June 13, 2026 at 6:39 AM CDT

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says the U.S. killed the leader of Tren de Aragua in coordination with Venezuela.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny