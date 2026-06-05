Tiny Desk Radio: Koffee, Chronixx, KestheBand

Hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre celebrate the rich culture, history of all Americans with Caribbean ancestry. We'll hear sets from reggae singers Koffee and Chronixx, plus an energetic performance by soca mainstays KestheBand.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Koffee: Tiny Desk Concert

Chronixx: Tiny Desk Concert

KestheBand: Tiny Desk Concert

This show was produced by Suraya Mohamed with Walter Ray Watson and Noah Caldwell. Lars Gotrich is the series editor of Tiny Desk Radio and Neil Tevault is our technical director. Sonali Mehta is the executive director. Kaelin Ellis composed our theme.

Copyright 2026 NPR