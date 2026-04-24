Meta announces its laying off 10% of its workforce
Meta is the latest technology giant to announce layoffs in 2026, amid heavy investment in artificial intelligence. The company that owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp plans to cut 10% of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 employees.
Another 6,000 job openings will be slashed, according to an internal memo first published by Bloomberg.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Axios senior AI reporter Madison Mills.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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