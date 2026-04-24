'First They Came for My College' documentary chronicles upheaval at New College of Florida

In 2023, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sought to remake New College, a small liberal arts school in Sarasota.

Those efforts, and their effects on students and faculty, are documented in the new film “First They Came for My College.”

Host Anthony Brooks speaks with the film’s director, Patrick Bresnan, and Amy Reid, the former New College professor and director of the gender studies program, who appears in the film.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR