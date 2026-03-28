Photos: 'No Kings' Protests Across the Country

In large cities and small towns across the country, millions took to the streets today in protest against the policies of President Trump and his administration.

Organized by "No Kings," a network of progressive groups opposed to the administration's agenda, the protests are the third wave of demonstrations since the President took office for a second term. Last year, millions attended protests in June and again in October.

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Martin do Nascimento / KQED / KQED Crowds assemble at the Embarcadero in San Francisco prior to the start of the protest.

Jaida Grey Eagle / MPR News / MPR News Thousands of community members marched in the flagship "No Kings" protest in St. Paul.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Thousands sign a banner that says "We the People" at the protest at the Capitol in Hartford.

Natalie Behring / Getty Images / Getty Images Protesters hold signs and chant slogans in Driggs, Idaho.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images / Getty Images Demonstrators gather while holding signs near a roadside in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Ken Cedeno / AFP / AFP Demonstrators walk across the Memorial Bridge from Arlington, Virginia into Washington, DC.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images Demonstrators march down 7th Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Ken MacDonald tears up as he listens to a speech about the plight of his fellow veterans in Hartford.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News A large crowd marches across the South First bridge toward a gathering at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

Elijah Nouvelage / AFP / AFP Protestors march across an overpass near the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta.

Arthur Mansavage / GBH News / GBH News Kat Carves works on a ice sculpture that says 'End Ice' ahead of the rally on the Boston Common in Boston.

Julie Denesha / KCUR / KCUR Maria Perry, left, and John Stock, right, joined protesters gathering in Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ken Cedeno / AFP / AFP Demonstrators in costumes stand along the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Charly Triballeau / AFP / AFP Protesters descend on Times Square in New York City.