BAFTAs apologize after guest with Tourette syndrome uses racial slur during ceremony

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), which were presented on Sunday evening at London's Royal Festival Hall, have become embroiled in controversy after one of the guests shouted a racial slur, swear words and insults during the televised awards ceremony. The slur was kept in the BBC broadcast, which began airing two hours after the event, as is usual for these honors.

The source of the shouts was John Davidson, the real-life inspiration behind the film I Swear, which chronicles his life with Tourette syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder. I Swear was nominated for six prizes and won two BAFTA awards on Sunday, including a lead actor award for Robert Aramayo, who plays Davidson.

While Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were onstage presenting the award for visual effects, Davidson yelled out the n-word. The actors did not respond in the moment.

On Monday, BAFTA released a lengthy written apology , saying: "Our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologize to all."

The statement identified Davidson as the source of the outbursts. BAFTA said: "One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual's beliefs and are not intentional.

The statement continued: "Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologize unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism.

"During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him."

According to the Tourette Association of America, between 10 and 15% of people living with the disorder have vocal tics that may include disturbing, insulting or inappropriate language, including swear words and slurs.

Davidson also shouted out other insults and profanity during the evening, according to Variety .

Referring to Davidson's outbursts, host Alan Cumming responded from the podium, "You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight." He attributed the shouts to Davidson's condition, adding: "We apologize if you were offended."

Aramayo also won BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award, and addressed some of Davidson's outbursts in accepting that honor. Aramayo said , "John Davidson is the most remarkable man I've ever met. Tonight especially, I just want to say that the people living with Tourette syndrome…they need our support and understanding."

The BAFTAs are broadcast on a tape delay. But the BBC did not edit the audible slur from its broadcast on the television channel BBC1 and on E! in the U.S. Nor did the BBC edit the archival version available in the U.K. on its BBC iPlayer platform until Monday.

On Monday, the BBC responded to NPR in a written statement: "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional. We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."



