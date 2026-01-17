Uganda's longtime leader declared winner in disputed vote

LAGOS, Nigeria — Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has been declared the winner of presidential elections, extending his four-decade grip on power.

The vote took place under a government-imposed internet blackout and was marred by reports of deadly violence and widespread intimidation.

The main opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, condemned the polls and said he was in hiding after police raided his home.

On Saturday, after a 48-hour wait following the election, Uganda's Electoral Commission chairman announced that Museveni had won, securing his seventh term since first coming to power in 1986.

Museveni won with 71.65% of the vote, totaling 7,944,772 votes, while Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, of the opposition National Unity Platform received 24.7%, or 2,741,238 votes.

Simon Byabakama, head of Uganda's Electoral Commission, made the announcement.

"Having obtained the highest number of votes in the election, and with votes cast in his favor exceeding 50 percent of the valid votes, the commission hereby declares the elected President: Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni."

Museveni, 81, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, has now secured an unprecedented seventh term. The election has been widely condemned by rights groups, citing the internet shutdown, election violence, restrictions on opposition campaigning, and the barring of several international election observers.

Wine, 43, said police stormed his home late Friday evening. In a post on X, he said he had managed to escape and accused authorities of fabricating the results.

"Currently, I am not at home, although my wife and other family members remain under house arrest," he wrote. "I know that these criminals are looking for me everywhere, and I am trying my best to keep safe."

Brian Inganga / AP / AP Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine, arrives with his wife to cast their votes, on election day in Kampala. on Jan. 15, 2026.

Wine also claimed dozens of supporters from his party were killed by police, including at least 10 who were monitoring the vote count. Police disputed the claim, saying seven people were killed after attacking a police station.

Addressing the media Saturday, in Kampala, the head of the East African Community Observers Mission Edda Makabagwiza also expressed concern.

"The Uganda communication commission issued a directive to suspend public internet access which had a direct impact on the compilation and analysis of field reports from our observers."

Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world. An overwhelming majority of its 50 million people are under age 40 and have only ever known one president.

According to a journalist in Kampala who spoke to NPR on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, there is a heavy military presence in the capital. In some areas, security officials were seen forcing shop owners to close, and the streets are largely deserted, with many residents staying indoors amid uncertainty over what comes next.



