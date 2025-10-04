'Wait Wait' for October 4, 2025: With Not My Job guest Becca Mann

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with guest host Negin Farsad, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Becca Mann and panelists Shantira Jackson, Hari Kondabolu, and Adam Felber. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

General Discomfort; Hollywood's New IT Girl; Little Piggies in the Office

Panel Questions

Family Affairs

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a big development in television, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Champion open water swimmer Becca Mann answers our questions about enclosed water

Writer and champion open water swimmer Becca Mann plays our game about closed water called, "Tanks For Joining Us." Three questions about aquariums.

Problems On The Other Side of the Leash; A Hangry Wedding; Baby's First Woodshop

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Social Distancing Fashion; Pooch Hooch; 8-Legged Problem in the UK

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that he's banned "fat generals," how will Pete Hegseth improve the military next.



