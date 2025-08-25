Let's go to the state fair! We're taking a tour of America's favorite summer tradition

A line had already formed in the John Deere Agriculture Building an hour after the gates opened the first week of the Iowa State Fair.

Dozens of people waited patiently to see the butter cow, shuffling past the cordoned off displays of purple cabbages, peppers and ears of corn that were waiting to be judged. Sculpted with 600 pounds of butter on a wood and mesh frame, the bovine replica is the first stop for many fairgoers, like Amanda Hergert and Brad Blakeman from Omaha, Nebraska.

“It’s tough to describe the butter cow. It’s best to see in [person] far and away because when you tell people there’s a butter cow, they have no idea how large it is or why people want to see it, but it’s super iconic,” Blakeman said.

Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio Brad Blakeman and Amanda Hergert from Omaha, Nebraska, travel to the Iowa State Fair each year. Their first stop is the butter cow. At 5-1/2-ft high and 8-ft long, it’s smaller than a typical dairy cow, but larger than most people would expect, Blakeman said.

More than a million people visit the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines every August. It’s the single largest event in the state and one of the oldest agricultural expositions in the country. Along with the livestock shows, rides and countless foods on a stick, the fair is a showcase of creativity and novelty.

This year the fair ran from Aug. 7-17 and marked its 171st year.

After the fair ends, a replica of the butter cow will be on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., as part of a year-long exhibit called State Fairs: Growing American Craft .

Blakeman said he has attended the Iowa State Fair for at least the past 15 years, and Hergert has joined him for the last five years.

Along with the butter cow and the free hard boiled eggs on sticks fairgoers receive in the Agriculture Building, Hergert said they enjoy watching the free performances and riding the Sky Glider, a chair lift offering a scenic view of the fairgrounds from 40 feet in the air.

1 of 6 — Iowa State Fair 2025-36.jpg Members of the Iowa Pork Producers Association grill pork chops at the Iowa Pork Tent at the Iowa State Fair. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 2 of 6 — Iowa State Fair 2025-51.jpg Bulmaro Martinez from West Des Moines, Iowa, won fourth place in the longest beard competition in Pioneer Hall at the Iowa State Fair. He said it was his first time registering for the event and attending the fair. He’s grown his beard out for nearly eight years, caring for it with oils, shampoos and conditioners. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 3 of 6 — Iowa State Fair 2025-13 (1).jpg The sculptors at the Iowa State Fair select a theme each year for the butter cow’s companions. The 2025 exhibit included characters from “Toy Story,” 30 years after Pixar released the first movie. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 4 of 6 — Iowa State Fair 2025-31.jpg Judges carefully evaluate vegetables before doling out ribbons in the John Deere Agriculture Building at the Iowa State Fair. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 5 of 6 — Iowa State Fair 2025-08 (1).jpg Blue ribbons lay on a table in the John Deere Agriculture Building at the Iowa State Fair. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio 6 of 6 — Iowa State Fair 2025-40.jpg Nearly 200 food and drink vendors set up at the Iowa State Fair. This year, fairgoers could try 67 new food items, many of which were on a stick, and 36 new drinks. Madeleine Charis King / Iowa Public Radio

“It’s always fun to see the artistic creations, whether it be all of the different baked goods, the photography, the quilting, the Lego creations. There’s just such a variety,” Hergert said.

They said they also try at least one of the new fair food finalists each year. Top of their list was a scotcheroo shake.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin State Fair is hosted in early August each year in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, celebrating the state’s agriculture industry and offering family friendly entertainment.

This year’s fair was cut short due to heavy rain and flooding that forced organizers to cancel the final day of the state fair. But before storms rolled in, attendees enjoyed rides, slides, fried foods and sweet treats.

Exhibitors from across the state also compete in livestock shows to earn awards.

Angela Major / Wisconsin Public Radio Lacey Langmeier of Potosi, Wisconsin, holds her rabbit, Tinkerbell, at the Wisconsin State Fair. The 16-year-old has been raising rabbits since she was 8. "I love getting other people started in the project," she said. "My little niece is 6 and she wants to get into rabbits."

One of those exhibitors is Lacey Langmeier, a 16-year-old from Potosi, Wisconsin. Langmeier attended the fair to showcase her rabbit, Tinkerbell. She said she’s been showing rabbits since she was still in elementary school, and it’s taught her a lot about responsibility.

“You have to get up and feed them every day, water them, and clean them out at least once a week,” she said. “Even though they're a small critter, you have to pose them, brush them and clean them. And it just teaches you that they depend on you.”

One of the big draws of Wisconsin’s fair has been the Original Cream Puff, a puff pastry cut in half with sweet cream in the middle.

Jeff Saxe of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, made sure to stop in the Dairy Building to pick up a cream puff on the first day. Saxe came to the fair with his grandson and wore a shirt that read, “Grandpa and grandson, best friends for life.”

“I thought it'd be neat to bring him here,” Saxe said. “He's just at the age where he can start to really realize what's around him. I think he's enjoying it so far. He liked the big slide.”

1 of 5 — 250731_WISTATEFAIR04 (1).JPG A new strawberry flavor of cream puff was at this year's Wisconsin State Fair, along with a new chocolate flavor. Angela Major / Wisconsin Public Radio 2 of 5 — 250731_WISTATEFAIR06 (1).JPG Jeff Saxe, right, and his 1-year-old grandson, Jameson, sit together in the Dairy Building at the Wisconsin State Fair. Saxe attends the fair on the first day nearly every year. "It's fun," he said. "We look forward to it. And there are just so many things to drink and eat and pick from, you can try something different every time." Angela Major / Wisconsin Public Radio 3 of 5 — 250731_WISTATEFAIR07.JPG Wisconsin "Fairest of the Fairs" Megan Salentine is the 59th woman to hold the position She says she began her journey to the fair "a long time ago" as a kindergartner in 4-H. Now in college, Salentine says her brother and sister were also at the Wisconsin State Fair to exhibit their animals. "It's always a fun time to come together at the beginning of August." Angela Major / Wisconsin State Fair 4 of 5 — 250731_WISTATEFAIR08.JPG Eight-year-old Kaycee Elder of Tennessee attended the Wisconsin State Fair for the first time. She enjoyed petting the cows and trying pickle pizza. "It was really good," she said. "It had ranch and pickles." Angela Major / Wisconsin Public Radio 5 of 5 — 250731_WISTATEFAIR03.JPG Wisconsin State Fair attendees walk around the fairgrounds on the first day of the fair. It was held from July 31 to Aug. 10 this year. Angela Major / Wisconsin Public Radio

Each year, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs crowns someone to serve in a marketing role as the “Fairest of the Fairs.” This year’s fairest was Megan Salentine of Kewaunee County, Wisconsin. She’s spent the summer traveling to local fairs and promoting the fair industry and said she’s been “blessed” to do so.

“My job is so much fun — I get to see the people, passion and purpose behind the Wisconsin fair industry,” Salentine said. “Although fairs are so unique and diverse from fair to fair, every fair has such a beautiful community.”

Illinois

The Illinois State Fair has been held in Springfield since 1894 – when the capital city beat out other neighboring towns for the price of $50,000 and a commitment to provide sewers, streets and free water.

This year, despite sweltering heat for much of its run, hundreds of thousands of visitors spent time at the fairgrounds. It opened Aug. 7 with the unveiling of the butter cow (sculpted by an Iowan) and closed with Family Day on Aug. 17.

As always, the Grandstand entertainment was a big draw with Megan Moroney setting an all-time attendance record at 15,532. Other acts included Sheryl Crow, Def Leppard, Snoop Dogg, Brad Paisley and The Chainsmokers.

But agricultural shows and exhibitions remain a mainstay of the fair.

Brian Mackey / Illinois Public Media Leann Hall poses for a picture with Mike, the Oxford sheep she's showing at the Illinois State Fair. Mike was not interested in baaing for the radio. "He's generally the strong, silent type," Hall said.

Leann Hall of Winning Ways Sheep Farm came from Moweaqua, Illinois, to show her Oxford sheep.

"I've been coming to the Illinois State Fair for 38 years now," she said as she put the finishing touches on her sheep, Mike.

Snip, snip, snip, Hall went, using a pair of shears that would be familiar to generations of farmers. She joked that her sheep were “going to the salon today.”

"Basically, I have a picture of the ideal sheep in my head, and I'm trying to get each sheep to look that way with what they have," Hall said. "So emphasize their best characteristics, try and hide their flaws, and get them as close to that ideal as that individual she can get."

For people of a certain age, the fair is all about the rides. Pharoah's Fury, Starship 3000, and Stampede light up the Carnival Midway, while on the sidelines a variety of entrepreneurs compete to entertain kiddos with more unusual attractions.

Brian Mackey / Illinois Public Media David Turner works for Vertical Amusements, traveling for six months out of the year to events in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas, Illinois and Arizona. “I love my job. I love everything about it."



Among them is Vertical Amusements' Walk on Water, also known as the Human Hamster Balls, which attendant David Turner calls a “fan favorite.”

"[It] consists of getting inside of a six foot vinyl bubble on top of about three feet full of water," he said. "You do not get wet, you do not sink, and it's the Jesus experience — you walk on water."

Turner, who’s from Colorado, said the Illinois humidity could make getting inside the bubbles hot.

“But we do what we can to keep people comfortable.”

Missouri

The Missouri State Fair was hot — the temperature reached the mid-90s multiple times during the 11-day fair, closing rides, exhausting visitors and melting ice creams.

But that didn’t stop folks from all over the Midwest from visiting Sedalia, Missouri, to eat fried food, attend concerts put on by country and hip-hop superstars and pay their respects to the world’s largest rubber duck.

Karla Deaver brought her cattle to the fair — she kept them cool by hosing them off periodically — and competed in what she calls a “beauty contest for cows.”

“We're looking for the prettiest cows,” she said. “We actually give them haircuts, we wash them, give them a shampoo, we trim their feet, we actually will fluff their tails, and we want them to actually look as pretty as we can going into the ring.”

Harshawn Ratanpal / KBIA Karla Deaver brought six cows to the Missouri State Fair this year, including Panorama, who won her age division. "She has a lot of dairy strength, which means she has a lot of width through the chest, and she carries that width all the way back through her rump and her pins," Deaver said, "and she walks on an absolutely beautiful set of feet and legs."

One of her cows, named Panorama, won the award for best cow of her breed and age division. The fair may be less than two weeks in early-to-mid August, but Deaver said the preparation for a livestock show begins well before that.

“If you do it right, it's every day of the year, 365, that you actually are working with them and preparing them for the next show,” she said. “It’s all about your feeding program, your breeding program, your preparation.”

Deaver’s been an exhibitor at the fair since 1982. Besides competing, she said her favorite thing to do at the fair is people-watching, and there are no shortages of places to do that at the Missouri State Fair.

Harshawn Ratanpal / KBIA Shelley Moore sings Karaoke at the Missouri State Fair. She says she visits the state fair every year and enjoys visiting the agricultural buildings to see the animals.

At The Hacienda, outgoing fairgoers take the stage themselves to do Karaoke. Shelley Moore drove up from Dixon, a small town two hours away from the fairgrounds.

“I was singing Proud Mary by Tina Turner. Journey is another favorite, Separate Ways,” she said. “That just brings joy to the people out there in the audience.”

During one of her performances, a few couples in the audience slow-danced together.

“I love to sing,” Moore added. “That is my passion. I just love to sing to make everybody happy.”

She encourages everyone to come out to the state fair to enjoy everything that's here.