Listen: NPR special report marking Trump's 100th day

By NPR Staff
Published April 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
NPR

Updated May 1, 2025 at 3:40 PM CDT

This to the archived special report that aired on April 30 by clicking the audio button.

NPR marks the first 100 days of President Trump's second term with a live two-hour special on Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in for a look back on what's changed since Trump was inaugurated in January. From immigration to the changing shape of the government, how has he made good on his campaign promises? Host Michel Martin, NPR correspondents and guests will also look at how shifting alliances, trade agreements and changes at the U.S. border have altered international relations.

Click on the audio button above to listen — or tune in on many public radio stations or in the NPR app. You can also tell your Alexa device to "Ask NPR to play Special Coverage."

More coverage from NPR :

