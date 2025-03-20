© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Gloyd Foundation helps the Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra offer free concerts

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published March 20, 2025 at 11:33 AM CDT
Conductor Linc Smelser addressing the audience before the Honors Chamber Orchestra played Mozart's Symphony No. 40.
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Conductor Linc Smelser addressing the audience before the Honors Chamber Orchestra played Mozart's Symphony No. 40, during the March 16 concert.

A Rockford music group is more accessible this spring thanks to the Gloyd Family Foundation.

The Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra kicked off its free concert series on Sunday, March 16.

Blakeley Menghini, the education and community engagement director at the RSO, said offering these shows will help parents.

“When they sign their child up for a youth orchestra," she explained, "that buying a ticket to the concert to see their kid play, it's another expense, and sometimes it's a barrier."

She said attendance for the free concerts was higher than a normal youth concert. The fall concert had 74 people compared to the 105 that showed up on Sunday.

“I know this is anecdotal, but it felt like the feeling in the room was really good," she said. "So, nobody had to, you know, hand over a $10 bill to walk in."

The next free concert will feature mostly movie music. It will take place from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 4 at the Belvidere Performing Arts Center.
Menghini said those are the only two free concerts on the books, but the orchestra will continue to look for ways to make things more accessible.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
