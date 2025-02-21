From the history of the banjo to the Texas oil industry, check out these new podcasts
There are so many new podcasts to fall in love with this month. Test out the spark with the NPR One team's recommendations from across public media.
The podcast episode descriptions below are from podcast webpages and have been edited for brevity and clarity.
LA Made: The Other Moonshot - LAist
The New Yorker Radio Hour - WNYC Studios
NPR's Jessica Green and Jack Mitchell curated and produced this piece.
Copyright 2025 NPR