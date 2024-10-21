Early voting starts at new Rock Valley College location and more voter tips

The Rockford Board of Election Commissioners has added a new early voting site for City of Rockford voters.

Residents will now be able to cast their ballots at Rock Valley College at the Jacob Center for Science and Math Building, Room 0208A, 3301 N. Mulford Road.

This new location adds to the existing early voting options at the Board of Elections main building, 301 S. Sixth St, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. Church St.

Early voting at the main building is currently underway, and starting October 21, both the new site at Rock Valley College and the location at Emmanuel Episcopal Church will be open.

Ryan Brauns is the chairman of the Rockford Board of Election Commissioners. He says the office mailed out more than 10,000 ballots and has seen over 4,000 in-person voters already.

“The trend of early voting and vote-by-mail is absolutely increasing,” Brauns said. “It seems on par with where we were at the last election. However, the 2020 election during COVID was certainly a lot.”

Beginning in 2021, Illinois election law allows any registered voter to become a Permanent Vote by Mail voter.

Brauns says there have been some additional security measures in place for the 2024 election cycle. Those include a camera system near the ballot drop box in front of the Sixth Street office, cameras within the building, and a uniformed officer in the building.

“I'm not trying to sound any kind of alarm, because we have no specific threat and we're not concerned about anything specifically,” Brauns said. “It just seems there'll be so many more people coming to the polls that it just seems kind of a prudent best practice to coordinate a little more closely with our with our law enforcement.”

He says he has noticed more members of the public interested in reaching out.

“I would say this election, we have certainly had more interest in being a poll watcher," he said, "and we've had a lot more questions about the process that goes on in our office.”

He says the office offers tours regularly.

Illinois election officials also have a reminder for what NOT to wear if you plan to vote in-person. Illinois polling places are considered “campaign-free zones.” Brauns says it is prohibited under state law to wear hats, buttons, or anything that mentions a candidate or a campaign message inside the polling place.

“We have seen people that have worn dresses that are completely outfitted for a candidate,” Brauns said. “Or jackets that are completely outfitted for a candidate. This is not unique to any particular party. I love when people are super enthusiastic, you just can’t do that inside a polling place. That’s the state law.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, each state has some form of restriction on political activities near polling places such as displaying signs or handing out campaign literature. 21 states specifically prohibit campaign apparel, buttons, or stickers.

Board of Elections Site:

▪ Monday through Friday, Sept. 26 through Oct. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Monday through Friday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Monday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Emmanuel Episcopal Church Site:

▪ Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to noon.

▪ Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Monday through Friday, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Sunday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Monday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rock Valley College Site:

▪ Monday through Friday, Oct. 21 through Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

301 South Sixth Street • Rockford, Illinois 61104-2195

