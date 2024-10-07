Florida braces for Hurricane Milton

Millions in Florida and across the southeast are bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

On Monday, the storm was upgraded to Category 4 hurricane over the southern Gulf of Mexico. The storm’sexpected to landfall on Wednesday suggests a path of movement that includes Tampa and Orlando.

Mass evacuations are underway less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.How are those in harm’s way preparing for another storm with life-threatening power?

