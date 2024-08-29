NIU's Latino Resource Center releases schedule for Latino Heritage Month

Leer en español

Join the Latino Resource Center in celebrating Latino Heritage Month at NIU with a range of fun and educational events and activities starting Sept. 15 through Oct. 15!

Eight Countries in One Day: Mexico

DeKalb Public Library

Saturday Sept 14 from 11-3 pm

Travel the globe without leaving DeKalb The LRC will be hosting this year: Mexico! Other countries include: Brazil, Scotland, Philippines, Japan, Madagascar, Jordan, and France!

Free admission and no registration required.

Ballet Folklorico Atzlán dances at 11 a.m.

Latino Heritage Month Opening Parade

Monday Sept 16 from 4-6pm

(Meet at MLK and ends at LRC)

Rain location Huskie Den, Holmes Student Center

Bring your flags and any musical instruments you have for our third annual LHM opening parade at MLK Commons. Enjoy a music medley from different Latinx countries performed by Banda NIU and Mariachi NIU. We will march out to the Latino Center after performance. In collaboration with the School of Music.

Parade goes into El Grito with Alpha Psi Lambda

El Grito

Monday Sept 16 from 6-8 pm

Latino Resource Center

Celebrate the anniversaries of independence for different Latin American countries with music, fun and free food.

Sponsored by Latino Resource Center and the Undocumented Student Resource Center. Hosted by Alpha Psi Lambda

The Latino Resource Center is a unit of the Division of Academic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at NIU. Better known as the LRC by students and staff, the Latino Resource Center focuses on student-centered service by developing partnerships focused on student learning while establishing an inclusive community that builds collaborative relationships across campus and the surrounding community.