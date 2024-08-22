Freeport news: City council seeks budget feedback, health officials warn of ‘slapped cheek’ virus

Welcome to FREEPOD, a local news source for everyone in the Freeport area. This weekly podcast is brought to you by a large volunteer group dedicated to providing to objective, unbiased news that’s specific to our community.

More grants for Freeport water system

Darin Stykel, an engineering partner at Fehr Graham, announced that Freeport has received confirmation of the grants Fehr Graham applied for on behalf of the City. These include $7.3 million from contaminants funding for Well House 12 from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency or IEPA as a fully funded grant and another $6.7 million loan from IEPA for the same project with forgiveness of $4.76 million. Stykel also applied for and received a fully funded grant for Phase 4 lead service line replacement from IEPA for just over $3 million. These amounts are in addition to a $960,000 fully funded grant secured by Congressman Eric Sorensen for Wellhouse 12 in 2024 and additional$1.6 million in funding he has secured for water main replacement in 2025. Any remaining funding for the projects will be handled within the City’s budget. Freeport has received $14 million in funding grants towards water infrastructure projects.

Street work update

Roadwork continues throughout the City. The reconstruction of Adams Avenue is still being worked on daily and curbs have been poured in some parts of the project. Oak Avenue from South Street to Galena Avenue is being repaved now. Work on Ridge Drive and Westwood Avenue that will continue through year-end includes tree removal, water infrastructure repairs, and paving, and lead service line replacement is being done on Whistler Avenue. 22 August 2024 Road-closed signs give crews the proper space and safety to work. Ignoring them could result in injury, project malfunction, and other construction issues. The City asks that drivers pay attention to road closed signs and obey them with the utmost caution. At the end of each day, construction areas are reopened so that residents are able to pull in and out of driveways, but there may be delays maneuvering the area. If you have any questions, please refer to the City of Freeport’s Facebook page or call City Hall at 815- 235-8200.

Early Childhood Education

The Freeport League of Women Voters is sponsoring a presentation by Sara Latimer, Director of Early Childhood Education for Freeport School District #145. Latimer will focus on the importance of getting young students off to a good start in their early school years and how that can be accomplished through cooperative efforts by students’ parents and other family members as well as teachers. The event, scheduled for next Tuesday, August 27th at 6:30 p.m. in one of the Early Childhood Education classrooms at Blackhawk Elementary School, is open to the public and discussion will be encouraged.

Slapped Cheek virus

Federal health officials are warning that a respiratory virus known as parvovirus B19, also known as “slapped-cheek virus,” is on the rise throughout the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported seeing a spike in infections, especially among children ages 5 to 9. Infections generally pop up during late winter, spring and early summer, but this year the infection is spreading as back to school gets underway. The virus spreads from person to person three ways: in respiratory droplets or exposure to blood of an infected person, or during pregnancy from mother to fetus. Most infected persons are asymptomatic but for those who do show symptoms, they can vary depending on age. In children, the illness can first cause flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, and cough. That's when children are the most contagious, and this typically lasts several days

What’s up with the crabapple trees?

Why do so many of our crabapple trees look like they’re dying right now? According to a regional forestry expert, crabapple trees and some other tree species this year are experiencing a higher rate of fungal disorders due to the wet weather we’ve had throughout our Spring and Summer. Fungal disorders can leave trees with discolored leaves, spots, premature leaf drops, and just an overall unhealthy appearance. For crabapple trees, this disorder is called "Apple Scab." Apple Scab doesn't kill the trees and it's not something to worry about. Treatment for the tree also isn't necessary at this point in the season as the fungal disorder has already run its course. One thing you can do to help prevent trees from developing fungal disorders is to clean up leaf litter in your yard and then disposing it at a brush site. Everything should be back to normal next spring!

New Freeport police officers sworn in

The police force in Freeport grew significantly recently as five new officers were sworn in at a recent City Council meeting. Four men and one woman will now go to academy training before hitting the streets to protect and serve the City. The newest officers are Julian Benedict, Brook Colberg, Jace Hail, Derek DeVries, and Diego Escobar. Hail is a second-generation officer as his dad, Lamar, was a deputy for the Sheriff's Department. Also sworn in was Freeport's new K-9 officer DJ. He and his partner, Richard McElmeel, have been on the beat for a while, but DJ is now an official member of the department.

Colby Smith 4-mile classic

The annual Colby Smith 4-mile Classic will be run, in person or virtually, this Saturday and Sunday, August 23rd and 24th. Online sign-up for the in-person race ends tomorrow, August 23rd, at 2:59 p.m. at www.runsignup.com . The Classic is a 4-mile, course-certified Rockford Road Runners circuit race beginning at St. Thomas Church, 1400 Kiwanis Drive in Freeport, and ending on the Aquin School football field at 1419 S Galena Avenue. Transportation is available at the finish line, and further information is available on the website. Trophies are awarded to the top overall male and female winners, and medals are given to the top three male and female runners in all age groups. All participants will receive a long-sleeved tech t-shirt. This is the 17th year the Colby Smith Memorial 4-Mile Classic and Memorial Scholarship Fund honor the memory of Colby J. Smith. Proceeds from the race fund scholarships for students to attend Aquin Catholic Schools, with over $158,000 scholarships provided since 2010. Donations can be made through the “donate” button at the website without participating in the race.

United Way posts increase in giving over last year

The United Way of Northwest Illinois reports an increase of nearly 7% in giving over last year. Through the process of awarding funding for local non-profits, the United Way has brought together local partner agencies who are working to solve our communities’ most pressing needs. Throughout the past several months the Community Impact Committees and United Way Board of Directors met and awarded over $227,000 For Education, Health, Financial Stability and Basic Needs Initiatives in our region.

Pretzel City Authors’ Fest

Freeport has quite a cadre of published writers and this Saturday, August 24th, talented local authors will meet their readers and the public to talk about books, writing, publishing, and more at the Freeport Public Library at 100 East Douglas Street in Freeport. Confirmed authors so far include Catherine Baldwin (also known as Kit), Deb Borys, Ed Finch, Tom McKay, Kim McIver-Sigafus, Adam Moderow, C.L. Paur, Stephanie Pollock, Vicki Schroeder, Roger Schulz, and Rod Vick. This event will be held in Debate Square right next to the Library or in the main meeting room of the Library in case of rain. There will be live music provided by four members of the Freeport High School Orchestra from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and of course Union Dairy right next door is ready to provide tasty treats during your visit.

YMCA Youth Sports Calendar

The Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois has published its Youth Sports Calendar for the upcoming 2024- 2025 school year with area families in mind. This comprehensive calendar provides all the essential dates and details for a wide variety of sports activities including indoor and outdoor soccer, volleyball, outdoor flag football, basketball, and indoor T-ball. The Y notes that participating in youth sports is more than just physical activity—it's about building confidence, learning teamwork, and making lifelong memories. Their programs are designed to support young athletes’ growth, whether they're discovering a new passion or honing existing skills that will enable resilience and discipline that will serve them in the future. The calendar can be downloaded from the Y’s website at https://freeportymca.org – just click on “programs” and then “youth sports” from the home page.

Volunteer meetings start at 6:00 p.m. at the Y – all volunteers are required to attend

Spots fill quickly and are first come, first served

Parent signature and email is required for every waiver to complete registration

Forms and payment are accepted ONLY at the Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois

2998 W. Pearl City Rd.,

Freeport, IL 61032

815-235-9622

www.freeportymca.org

City Council meeting for input to 2025 budget

Mark your calendar for an opportunity to weigh in on the 2025 budget for the City of Freeport. At 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd, the public is invited to the Council Chambers at City Hall, 314 W. Stephenson Street in Freeport, to learn and provide input. City Manager Rob Boyer and Finance Department staff will provide general information on the budget process and then meeting attendees can share their thoughts on what they would like to see funded in their neighborhoods and the community at large. The City’s 2025 budget timeline extends from September to November with the final 2025 document to be approved in December 2024. The public will have another opportunity to offer input during a similar meeting on Monday, October 28th.

City photo contest

You’ve got just over a week to enter the City of Freeport’s inaugural Photo Contest! Entries are due by August 31st and photographers can share up to three photos that adhere to the contest guidelines, which can be found on the City website. The City will host a public poll in early September for residents to cast votes for their favorites. The winning entry will be featured in a fall City newsletter and showcased in the City Hall lobby for a year. We look forward to seeing all the entries!