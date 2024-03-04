New play to highlight the lives of two Rockford women's rights pioneers

A Rockford theater will bring the story of two local women’s rights pioneers to life, just in time for Women’s History Month.

Margaret Raether is a playwright and a member of the Artists’ Ensemble Theater. She said a couple of years ago, the League of Women Voters asked her to create a play focusing on the friendship between Jane Addams and Julia Lathrop.

“I never knew who this woman was,” she said, “which is exactly why Jane Addams wrote the book, she was convinced that Julia would be forgotten. And in my opinion, she kind of has been, since I grew up here and never heard of her. So, I wrote the play.”

The play is based on an adaptation of Addams book “My Friend Julia Lathrop.” Raether said most of the issues they tackled back then are still relevant now.

“And if those ladies were here today," Raether added, "we'd see some action on some of this stuff."

Jane and Julia met at the Rockford Female Seminary, which is now Rockford University. Raether said this play takes the audience through the adventures of these two women and their 60-year friendship.

Julie & Jane premiers March 7 and runs through the 24th at the Cheek Theatre at Rockford University. Show times can be found at the theater’s website.

