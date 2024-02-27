Former Sycamore School District employee arrested for aggravated battery

A former Sycamore school district employee has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery. According to a statement issued by the school district, Steven Jamrog, 21, was a non-certified staff member. Earlier this month, Sycamore police started an investigation after Jamrog was accused of inappropriately touching students on multiple occasions in a district building during the Fall of 2023.

Before his arrest Tuesday, the school district says it completed an investigation of the alleged misconduct and the employee resigned.

Sycamore police also conducted an independent criminal investigation.

Jamrog is charged with six counts of aggravated battery and was released with a notice to appear in court.