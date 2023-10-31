After years of being on the comedy scene, one Rockford comedian is content with staying local

A Rockford comedian is a player in the national comedy scene but chooses to stay in the Forest City. He shared his journey with WNIJ and also told why he continues to stay local.

Comedian Muhammad grew up in Chicago. He said he always knew he wanted to be a comedian, but his first attempt to do stand-up was nothing to laugh about.

Muhammad went to college in Southern Illinois, close to St. Louis. A comedy club in that city called Sanford’s had open mic nights. He said one evening he mustered up the nerves to take part. Muhammad got on the stage with a suit on, which he says was very uncomfortable. He also said the spotlight didn’t show him any grace.

“It was something about this light, I said, ‘OK, well, I have forgotten all of my material. That is my time. Peace. Goodbye,’” he said. “And walked right off the stage. Everybody laughed, just falling out, high fiving, hugging, and clapping and laughing at me.”

The show was hosted by comedian Lavell Crawford. Muhammad said Crawford’s feedback to unamusing comics was brutal but thankfully the veteran was lenient on him.

“He said, 'well, at least the man, he knew when to get off. Now the rest of you comedians, you are terrible,'" said Muhammad. "And he turned it on them. That gave me a little space to get out of there.”

Muhammad said that could have been the end of his comedy career.

He moved to Rockford in the late '90s to work as a teacher’s aide for special education students. He was promoted to program director, and he began to work with students at their homes. During that time, he perfected his stand-up — but not in Rockford. The comedian took a weekly two-hour drive to Chicago. One of the clubs he frequented was called Jokes and Notes, which was owned by Mary Lindsey. Although he showed up, he said it took some time before he was able to get in on the action.

“I wasn't getting on for months. And then like I said, I seen Corey, he walked in the door. And so, he got me off the list to saying, 'just check him out,'” he said. “You know, he didn't have power, he wasn't the host. But he could tell Damon. Because Damon didn't know who I was, at the time.”

Muhammad is referring to comedians Corey Holcomb and Damon Williams. Muhammad said he went to the same high school as Holcomb.

He continued this routine until one day another comedian mentioned his name for a national show called Comic View. After he performed on that show, his teaching days were over. Since then, he has performed on "Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand Up" and "P. Diddy Presents Bad Boys of Comedy."

Muhammad said the veteran Chicago comics are the reason he’s successful. In addition to Holcomb and Williams, he credits veteran Chicago comics like George Willborn, Evan Lionel, B. Cole, Deon Cole, Craig Robinson, and many others.

“But when I still get that love from the guys that's bigger than me,” he said, “that's where I'm like, ‘Oh, wow, I still can be funny. And they let me hang with them. They still put me on shows.'”

These days he produces a monthly comedy show at Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, Texas, works as an extra for Chicago-produced shows and instead of traveling in a car to Chicago weekly, he’s taking plane rides to perform across the country. He’s also touring with a group he’s a part of called B.A.M. J.A.M.

“That's B. Cole and me and Jeff B., and Marlon Mitchell," he said. "All these guys been on Def Jam, all these guys been on Comic View. I'm the little guy on the team."

Muhammad explained why he has not moved from Rockford.

“Well, the comedy pay has not raised enough for me to move to Hollywood,” he said. “And the rent is cheaper here in Rockford.”

Muhammad said there are not enough stand-up gigs in Rockford for him to make his living locally but said he does enjoy it when he gets to perform in the city.

Muhammad explained that being a comic isn’t all fun and games. He said the most challenging part of his craft is trying to make people laugh when, at times, he isn’t happy.

“You just have to put on the face. You just have to change it to that -- to your comedy character of happiness,” he said. “Then after you get off the stage and you get back ‘oh. I'm going to get this rent,’ you know? But, yeah, rent it comes every month, on time, right? — when you don’t have all of the money.”

He says another frustration is when someone steals his material. Muhammad says that’s cheating in the world of comedy and some seasoned comedians do not take that lightly.

Muhammad said he is waiting for the day that he makes it to the big leagues. His goal is to snag more acting gigs or even direct some projects. Once that happens, he said maybe he’ll think about relocating.



