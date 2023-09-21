Out-of-state investors price Indianapolis families out of affordable housing

Out-of-state investors are buying up thousands of properties in Indianapolis and converting them to rentals. Their cash offers make it harder for average families to compete, and affordable housing advocates are speaking out.

We speak to Ko Lyn Cheang, an investigative reporter from the Indianapolis Star who uncovered the trend, along with her colleague Claire Rafford.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.