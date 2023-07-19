Illinois organization will teach nonprofits techniques for securing grants

An Illinois organization that provides grants to nonprofits is offering workshops and work sessions that will help give applicants a better chance of securing funds.

Jennifer Smith, the engagement director at the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, said sometimes nonprofits bring on new staff who may need a crash course in grant writing.

“And we also think it's really important that nonprofits get face time with our staff," she said. "So, they get to know us, we get to know them. It's important for us to understand the work that's going on in the community, and for them to know how to get in touch with us and build that trust.”

Smith said a few things that applicants need to know when applying for a grant is that they should make answers concise but thorough, point out collaborations and clearly define their plan for evaluating success.

“So, thinking really clearly about what are the things that are possible to measure,” she said, “possible to write down and keep track of that tell, like, the best story of the success of your work, and then explaining it to that that to us really clearly?”

Applications for the foundation next grant cycle closes on Aug. 15. Upcoming workshops are Jul. 20th, 25th and Aug 1. Work sessions are also scheduled for Aug. 3 and 8. Exact times and registration information is located on the foundation’s website.

