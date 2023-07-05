UPS and union fail to reach contract by deadline, possible strike impending

Negotiations over a new contract between UPS and its union have stalled and a strike could be on the way. The union, known as the Teamsters, set Wednesday as the final deadline to reach a deal.

Host Peter O’Dowd hears from Emma Cosgrove, a senior reporter on Insider’s transportation team, about what happens next.

