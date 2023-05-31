The 1A Record Club remembers Tina Turner

More than 60 years — that’s how long Tina Turner’s music career blessed crowds. With her powerful vocals, she brought house after house down with her thrilling performances.

She died last week at her home in Switzerland. She was 83 years old.

Her solo music still brings in about $3.7 million a year, according to an estimate byBillboard. The “Queen of Rock and Roll” sold 100 million records.

The numbers are impressive. But the impact she had on those who listened to her music is what many are remembering in the wake of her passing. Here’s what one of you had to share:

Her death has meant that my 82-year-old husband cried last night as he told me about what she meant to him as a college kid. He even wrote a classmate to thank him for getting “A Fool in Love” into their fraternity’s jukebox.

We get the 1A Record Club together to remember Turner and talk about her legacy.

