'Wait Wait' for April 22, 2023: With Not My Job guest 'Weird Al' Yankovic

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest "Weird Al" Yankovic and panelists Josh Gondelman, Robby Hoffman and Tom Bodett. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Dominion Dust Settles; Red Envelopes Get the Pink Slip; Birthday Blowouts

Panel Questions

White House Under Siege

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a grandma's secret recipe in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: 'Weird Al' answers three questions about Weird Alabama

Weird Al's new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic contains everything you'd expect from a movie about the life of a song parodist: explosions, drug kingpins and a tempestuous romance with Madonna. Weird Al may have survived it all (or did he?), but can he answer our questions about Weird Alabama?

Panel Questions

SpaceX-plosion; Senior Soccer; The Fastest Way to The Finish Line

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: The Mouthpad; Ocean-Top Property; Hermes? More Like Germ-es

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what Netflix will do with all those DVDs.

