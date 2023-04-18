Checking in on the situation in Sudan

Military groups are fighting for control of Sudan with civilians and aid workers trapped in the middle.

There are conflicting reports about whether Sudan’s Army has agreed to a call by rival paramilitaries for a 20-hour humanitarian ceasefire.

And so far, there’s been no letup in four days of fighting that’s killed at least 185 people and wounded more than 1,800 others.

We talk to Jack Detsch, Foreign Policy’sPentagonand national security reporter, about the latest.

