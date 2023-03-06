Another child care crisis: Diaper affordability

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Lacey Gero, manager of state policy for the National Diaper Bank Network about the rising demand for diaper assistance.

Chantal Alison-Konteh and her two children, Zoe, 9 and Zara, 7, relied on diaper banks when the girls were babies. Now it’s a full-circle moment with her daughters helping her distribute diapers to families who need help. (Courtesy of Chantal Alison-Konteh)

