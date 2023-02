Former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, over the weekend. His legacy, particularly his trajectory in Georgia, is noteworthy.

WABE’s Sam Gringlas joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk more about America’s oldest-living former president and how Georgia residents are taking this news.

