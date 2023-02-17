Biden wants to make the USDA more equitable. How's it going?

Farmers depend on the U.S. Department of Agriculture for loans and other resources. But over the past century, the department has left out what it calls “socially disadvantaged” farmers, ranchers and foresters.

Now, the Biden administration is trying to advance equity and justice across multiple departments, including the USDA.

NPR’s Ximena Bustillo joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.