Super Bowl on Sunday set to be a classic

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs clash this weekend in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The top two teams in football are closely matched. Fairytale stories are everywhere around his clash; There will be two Black quarterbacks in a Super Bowl for the first time, and two brothers facing off as players for the first time. And pop star Rihanna will take to the stage for the all-important half-time show.

NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for a preview.

