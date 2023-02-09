How Doctors Without Borders is addressing earthquake damage in Syria
Sherwan Qasem, a Syrian officer with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about recovery efforts and the personal impact of the deadly earthquake in Syria.
