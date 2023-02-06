© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Are sanctions on Russia working?

Published February 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST

It’s been almost a year now since Russia invaded Ukraine. Soon after, the West responded with sanctions on Moscow. But have those sanctions actually worked?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Vladimir Milov, former deputy minister of energy of Russia. In his new piece in Foreign Policy, titled “The Sanctions on Russia Are Working,” he writes that they are having a “profound effect on the Russian economy.” 

