Why lawyers think Alec Baldwin made a mistake speaking publicly about the 'Rust' shooting

More than a year after an accidental shooting on the set of the film “Rust” killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, actor Alec Baldwin is facing criminal charges.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Baldwin — who also served as a producer for the film — spoke publicly about what happened on the set. But many lawyers say speaking publicly was a mistake.

Defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tells us why.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.