Fighting rages in east Ukraine as diplomacy efforts ramp up

Heavy fighting in Ukraine’s east and south continues unabated while drone and missile strikes on key infrastructure have kept many Ukrainians in the cold and dark. A drone strike on Odesa has left 1.5 million people without power.

With the lights out for more than 12 hours a day – fears are growing that more Ukrainians will head east into Europe as temperatures drop to extreme lows.

This weekend, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as the presidents of France and Turkey.

We discuss if there will be morefocus on finding a diplomatic path forward out of the war.

