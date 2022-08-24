New abortion laws bring new challenges for college campus health care providers

As the fall semester begins at colleges across the country, the health care landscape has changed in many places since the spring, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. University health centers now need to navigate new and still-changing abortion laws that may change how campus health care providers treat and talk to pregnant college students about their options.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Dr. Jessica Higgs, who is president of the American College Health Association, about the challenges college health care providers and students are facing.

