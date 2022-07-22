Subpoena fight expected as Georgia election tampering investigation moves forward

Two of the top Republican politicians targeted by the probe into election tampering in Georgia are likely to try and fight the subpoenas they have been issued to appear.

Georgian Congressman Jody Hice and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham acknowledged this week they had received their subpoenas but both appear intent on not fulfilling their call to participate.

A Georgia district attorney probing former President Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state has informed the 16 “fake electors” implicated in the case that they are now targets of the investigation.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks talks with Stephen Fowler, political reporter for GPB.

