State of the Students | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge: no teachers! In this episode, we’re talking to the students!

We’ve got a conversation with two DeKalb students about their experience learning during the pandemic. Destiny Hudson was in 5th grade when COVID-19 shut down schools back in 2020. Now, she’s finishing up 7th Grade. Devin Snow was a sophomore when it all went down and now, he’s graduating high school. They’ve both been through this weird learning experience, but at very different points in their education journey. We talked about challenges, silver linings, their teachers that made a difference and so much more.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And subscribe to our newsletter to keep up to speed on everything to do with the show.

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! The podcast won’t change one bit, but you can now catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month on WNIJ. We’ll have multiple guests, stories, and new segments to hear. Our next episode airs on Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. on 89-5 FM and right here WNIJ.org. Tune in the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

None, but we have two students! 7th grader Destiny Hudson & high school senior Devin Snow.

Stories in this episode:

Hundreds of aspiring educators flock to NIU 'Future Teacher Conference' as schools try to ease teacher shortage

Two rural school districts say the solution to their challenges could be combining into one bigger, brand-new district.

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu

