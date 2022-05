The Labor Department reported Friday that employers in the U.S. added 428,000 jobs, equal to the revised hiring numbers for March.

The unemployment rate remains at 3.6%, its lowest level in more than two years.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Michael Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News.

