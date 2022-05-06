The 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge: the 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year – Kim Radostits!

“Ms. Rad” is a high school Spanish teacher in Oregon, Illinois. We got to be there when she received the award in front of her class a while back. We’re so glad we got the chance to have a longer chat with Ms. Rad to talk about what being Teacher of the Year means to her, the work she’s been doing with freshmen in Oregon and so much more.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

Kimberly Radostits

Illinois Historical Society & 'Rage' guitarist honor fallen workers

