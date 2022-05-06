© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Teachers' Lounge
Host Peter Medlin connects with teachers, students and leaders in education as they discuss the biggest issues impacting classrooms.We want to hear your experiences as an educator. Send us a note to teacherslounge@niu.edu.Click here to subscribe to our Newsletter!

The 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published May 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
On a new Teachers’ Lounge: the 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year – Kim Radostits!

“Ms. Rad” is a high school Spanish teacher in Oregon, Illinois. We got to be there when she received the award in front of her class a while back. We’re so glad we got the chance to have a longer chat with Ms. Rad to talk about what being Teacher of the Year means to her, the work she’s been doing with freshmen in Oregon and so much more.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And subscribe to our newsletter to keep up to speed on everything to do with the show.

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! The podcast won’t change one bit, but you can now catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month on WNIJ. We’ll have multiple guests, stories, and new segments to hear. Our next episode airs on Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. on 89-5 FM and right here WNIJ.org. Tune in the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Kimberly Radostits

Stories in this episode:

Illinois Historical Society & 'Rage' guitarist honor fallen workers

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu

