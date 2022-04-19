Texas ends truck inspection policy at the U.S.-Mexico border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has agreed to end his truck inspection policy at the border after reaching new security agreements with four Mexican governors.

Abbott’s policy, which was implemented in response to the Biden administration lifting Title 42, resulted in millions of dollars in losses. We get the latest from Julián Aguilar, reporter with the Texas Newsroom.

