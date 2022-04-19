In 'Far In,' Helado Negro speaks to the longing to find solace inside ourselves

For a period of time in 2020 and 2021, the word "outside" felt like a loaded word. We can't go outside! I miss the outside! Outside felt like a dream — a world away that we only experienced in our dreams. Roberto Carlos Lange, who performs as Helado Negro, has made an album that speaks to that longing by finding solace deep inside ourselves. Far out, man! But actually, the album is called Far In.

Lange grew up in South Florida before attending college at the Savannah College of Art and Design. He'd most recently lived in Brooklyn until a 2-week trip to Marfa, Texas, with his partner to work on an art installation turned into a 6-month stay that shifted his perspective during the pandemic and led to the work on Far In.

