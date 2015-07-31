Salute And Thank-You To A Powerful Voice

August 6 will see the close of an important era in popular culture when Jon Stewart leaves Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

As its host since 1999, Jon Stewart has grown into a powerful voice in American politics and popular culture, earning critical acclaim and several awards -- including the best comedy series Emmy for 10 years in a row.

Throughout his tenure, his brilliant high-wire act has struck a balance between the humorous and the grave. Jon’s commentaries displayed the contradictions, hypocrisies, and, dare I say, flat out lies regularly perpetrated by elected leaders, pundits, news anchors, and others.

Jon’s righteous indignation toward the poisoning of American politics and news is legendary. His challenges to the Iraq War, debates about social justice, and blistering critique of cable news are seminal examples of comedy as a critical tool to expose wolves in sheep’s clothing and naked emperors.

He helped teach us how to read media and politics critically. And his timing was impeccable -- like his decision to forgo a comedic monologue in the wake of the racially motivated murders in Charleston, South Carolina.

Jon regularly reminded viewers that he is not a newsman, but a comedian. That is why he has become so beloved and trusted. Through satire, Jon put on full display how messages are orchestrated and distorted, misrepresentations and lies bolstered, and self-serving hypocrisies perpetrated -- all while keeping us in stitches.

Thanks Jon, for everything.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.