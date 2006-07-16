© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

G-8 Leaders Deliver Cautious Statement on Mideast

By Don Gonyea
Published July 16, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, host:

This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Debbie Elliott. The fighting in the Middle East drew the focus of the G-8 Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia today. The leaders there agreed to a statement expressing deepening concern about rising civilian casualties on all sides while blaming the immediate crisis on quote efforts by extremist forces to destabilize the region, and the statement mentions Hezbollah by name. The statement also calls on Israel to use restraint. NPR's Don Gonyea reports from the G-8 press center in St. Petersburg.

DON GONYEA reporting:

President Bush is at the summit, where it was a day of mostly behind the scenes discussion and debate as leaders from these eight economic powers look for common language on a difficult issue. Over the past two days in St. Petersburg there has been disagreement over what's been happening in Lebanon. The U.S. has repeatedly condemned Hezbollah and said Israel has a right to defend itself. French President Jacques Chirac and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed, but each has criticized Israel as well, saying its military offensive in Lebanon is an over reaction.

Even after the official statement was released, Chirac did say that Israel's action have been quote disproportionate But a top U.S. State Department official, Nicholas Burns, stressed that no such word is included in the G-8 statement. In fact, the official document contains no criticism of Israel. President Bush would have never signed on to that.

At two pages in length it does include some specifics. It points to what the G-8 describes as Hamas rocket attacks against Israeli territory and the Hezbollah capture of two Israeli soldiers. And it says those soldiers and another captured by Hamas should be returned unharmed. It says extremist elements and those who support them cannot be allowed to plunge the Middle East in chaos and provoke a wider conflict.

It notes that Israel, while exercising the right to defend itself, needs to be mindful of both the strategic and humanitarian consequences of its actions. The communiqué calls on Israel to, quote, exercise utmost restraint, seeking to avoid casualties, and to refrain from acts that would destabilize Lebanon's democratic government. That's something President Bush spoke about earlier in the day.

President GEORGE W. BUSH: One of our concerns, of course, is that the federal democracy in Lebanon (unintelligible) solve this problem. (Unintelligible) must address the root causes. Otherwise it may be apparent calm and then all of a sudden there will be more conflict.

GONYEA: The statement has as a goal the end to all of the violence in the region and for rocket attacks to halt. It does not specifically say there should be a quote cease-fire. That's something the White House has not support, again saying Israel has a right to retaliate when attacked. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had this to say in a news conference before work on the statement had been completed.

Ms. CONDOLEEZZA RICE (Secretary of State): Of course we want violence to end. But I can tell you right now if violence ends on the basis of somehow Hezbollah or Hamas continuing to hold in their hands the capabilities anytime they wish to start launching rockets again into Israel, we will have achieved very, very little indeed, and we will be right back here perhaps in a worse circumstance because the terrorists will assume that nobody is willing to take on what has been a very clear assault.

GONYEA: The G-8 Summit statement also endorses a United Nations mission now in Lebanon. There's agreement that that is an important step towards finding a resolution to the conflict. Don Gonyea, NPR News in St. Petersburg. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea