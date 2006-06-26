© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Steve Wynn and the Miracle 3

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 26, 2006 at 3:30 PM CDT
Steve Wynn onstage at World Cafe Live at WXPN.
Steve Wynn onstage at World Cafe Live at WXPN.
Steve Wynn & the Miracle Three in Studio on World Cafe - 03/16/2006

Former Dream Syndicate frontman Steve Wynn, and his band the Miracle 3 have a new album, Tick, Tick, Tick.

The record is the final installment of Wynn's Tuscon Trilogy, which were all recorded at the Wavelab Studio in Arizona.

The Wavelab is famous for its use of old-style recording techniques, which in this case, dramatically showcases the band's cohesive and energetic performances. This segment originally aired on March 16, 2006.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
