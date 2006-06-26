Steve Wynn and the Miracle 3

Steve Wynn & the Miracle Three in Studio on World Cafe - 03/16/2006 Listen • 0:00

Former Dream Syndicate frontman Steve Wynn, and his band the Miracle 3 have a new album, Tick, Tick, Tick.

The record is the final installment of Wynn's Tuscon Trilogy, which were all recorded at the Wavelab Studio in Arizona.

The Wavelab is famous for its use of old-style recording techniques, which in this case, dramatically showcases the band's cohesive and energetic performances. This segment originally aired on March 16, 2006.

