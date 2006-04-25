McCarthy Denies Role in Leak About CIA Prison

Dismissed CIA employee Mary McCarthy's lawyer says she categorically denies leaking classified intelligence to the media, and that she was not the source for a Washington Post report on secret prisons in Europe. The CIA has been careful not to identify McCarthy by name, but she's clearly the official in question.

And the CIA affirms its earlier statements that an official was fired for having "acknowledged willingly sharing classified information, including operational information."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.