Honesty Is the Only Policy: Kate Earl

At 22, Kate Earl is writing and singing songs about love and tragedy. If that seems a young age for such subjects, consider that Earl honed her musical talents in isolation, as she grew up in Chugiak, Alaska.

Her debut CD is proof that, despite a move to Los Angeles, Earl has maintained a tight grip on the emotional integrity she gained in Alaska. Much of Fate is the Hunter is inspired by Earl's late father, who died a year and a half before she left home.

Impressions of Earl often rest in her lyrical honesty, and a voice that walks a line between Bjork and Mary Margaret O'Hara. Even on songs like "Officer," which recounts a roadside chat with the police, her sincerity is in evidence.

