The Decemberists, on the Move

XPN | By David Dye
Published December 29, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
The Decemberists at rest -- or perhaps, play.
The Decemberists are a five-piece indie-pop band out of Portland, Ore. Their new album, Picaresque, has regularly been cited as a favorite of critics and fans in 2005.

That popularity has been hard-won, as the group -- Chris Funk, Colin Meloy, Jenny Conlee, Nate Query and John Moen -- has crafted its blend of '60s folk and modern eclecticism since its first days in 2001.

Widespread touring has helped them to win fans, and the group will now try to translate that onto a wider stage: The band recently signed with Columbia Records, ending a run with the independent Kill Rock Stars label that included Picaresque and Her Majesty the Decemberists.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
