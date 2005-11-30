Rob Dickinson Moves On, Again

Rob Dickinson, former frontman of The Catherine Wheel, has just released a solo album, Fresh Wine for the Horses.

The record, his solo debut, was five years in the making. On it, the former frontman of the band Catherine Wheel, the shows his trademark ability to pair a good melody with his unique lyrical style.

When the Catherine Wheel's sixth album, Wishville, failed to make waves in 2000, Dickinson, a Norfolk, England, native, knew it was time to head out on his own. And he says change is nothing new for him: Dickinson began his music career as a drummer.

Copyright 2005 XPN